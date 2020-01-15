The conference teams are starting up their second half of the season, which means they will be playing the same teams for a second time. Woodbury and Mounds View met up on Tuesday night to play its second match up in the regular season.

The last time these two met was in early December and they tied 3-3, but the Royals hit the road for this second meeting. Woodbury took an early lead and kept it as the Royals won 2-1 over the Mustangs.

The early goal came from Hayley Zwakman only three minutes into the game as the assist came from Elizabeth Molnau. After no scoring in the second period, the Royals added another goal from Marta Struve with the assist coming from Isabel Chmielewski to make it a 2-0 game.

Mounds View scored one goal late in the third period, but it wasn't enough as Woodbury won 2-1. Woodbury's goalie Anna Julius saved 23 of 24 shots and created a 95.8 saving percentage.

Woodbury sits at 10-8-2 on the season and 7-5-1 in the conference as the Royals prepare for another conference game. This time, the game is at home against Cretin-Derham Hall on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 7:30 p.m.