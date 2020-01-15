The score was close at the half as Woodbury led 23-22, but the Royals came out firing in the second half to 47-35 at Roseville on Tuesday night. They improved their record to 7-9 on the season and 4-4 in the conference.

Carley West led the Royals with 19 points, while Calie Mundahl finished the night with 14 points. Clarice LeBow, Lexy Paulson and Megan Hurley each scored four points.

It was a key road win for the Royals as Woodbury returns home on Friday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. to take on in-town rival East Ridge for another conference game.