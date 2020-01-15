The East Ridge boys' basketball team went to Mounds View on Tuesday night and it looked like it was going to be a close game. The two team were neck-and-neck at halftime as the Raptors led by only four points 28-24.

Then, East Ridge went on a hot streak for shooting and outscored the Mustangs 50-17 in the second half to win 78-41 and improve to 6-0 in the conference.

Ben Carlson led the team with 23 points, while Brody Kriesel was right behind him with 19 points. Kendall Blue also scored in double digits with 10 points and Drew Adams finished with nine points.

It was a strong way to end Tuesday's game and the Raptors are hoping to bring that confidence and momentum into their next game on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m. as East Ridge hosts Woodbury for a rivalry game at The Perch.