The Park boys' basketball team traveled to Cretin-Derham Hall on Tuesday night to take on one of the top 10 teams in the state of Minnesota. The Raiders showed that ranking in the game by scoring 61 points in the first half and beating the Wolfpack 86-40.

Pharell Payne was the lead scorer for Park with 14 points and he was the only player to reach double digits on the night. Jayden Lane scored seven points, while Jack Blumberg and Isiah Riemann each finished with six and five points respectively.

The Wolfpack sits at a record of 2-10 on the season and 0-6 in the conference. Park will head back home for another conference game against Roseville on Friday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m.