Forest Lake scored three goals in the first period to create a 3-0 lead over Park and that was the only scoring throughout the entire game as the Wolfpack was shut out on Tuesday night.

Park goalie Jocelyn Veary saved 36 of 39 shots to create a 92.3 saving percentage as the Wolfpack dropped to 7-11-1 on the season and 5-7-1 in the conference.

The Wolfpack will return home on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 7:30 p.m. as Park hosts East Ridge in a crosstown rivalry game.