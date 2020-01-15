The Park boys' hockey team took a break on Tuesday night for the conference schedule as they took on Apple Valley at home. It was a back-and-forth game, but the Wolfpack was able to hold onto the lead and win 3-2.

Park scored the first goal of the game about three minutes into the first period as Carter Newpower scored and Matthew Thompson recorded the assist. Apple Valley came back to tie the game up at 1-1 before the second period started.

In the second period, Dalton Anderson scored to give the Wolfpack a 2-1 lead. Vincent Lucio and Colin Jungwirth helped with the assist in the goal.

Apple Valley tied the game up at 2-2 once again, but about 15 seconds later, Frankie Savard scored the third and game-winning goal to give Park the 3-2 victory. Keegan Wohnoutka and Ryan McCarthy recorded the assist.

The win puts Park's record at 5-8-1 on the season as the Wolfpack returns to the conference schedule on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 7:30 p.m. as they travel to Irondale.