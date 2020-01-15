Concordia Academy took a 32-28 lead at the half on Tuesday night as the New Life Academy boys' basketball team traveled over for a conference game.

The score remained close for the second half, but the Eagles lost 62-55 and dropped to 3-10 on the season and 1-3 in the conference.

Kollin Kaemingk led the Eagles with 14 points, while Max Briggs was right behind him with 13 points. Cooper St. Cyr and Michael Reader both had good games with nine and eight points.

New Life will continue their conference schedule on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 7:30 p.m. as the Eagles host Trinity.