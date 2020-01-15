Tuesday night

It was a tough night for the New Life Academy girls' basketball team as the Eagles hosted Concordia Academy on Tuesday night. The Eagles faced a 44-10 deficit at the half and Concordia Academy ended up with the 67-29 victory.

Carly Hager led the Eagles with 14 points, while Bethany Brocker and McKayla Montgomery each scored six points.

New Life will look to move past this loss as the Eagles prepare for a home game against Trinity on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m.

Monday night

The New Life Academy girls' basketball team started off the week with a strong game at Twin Cities Academy. The Eagles faced a 26-22 deficit at the half, but came back to win the second half and win the game 58-46.

It was a strong scoring night for many of the New Life players as Bethany Brocker led the team with 19 points. Carly Hager and Makenzie Anderstrom each finished with 13 points, while McKayla Montgomery scored six points.

Anderstrom and Montgomery had strong nights in the rebounding department as each of them recorded 14 and 13 rebounds respectively.