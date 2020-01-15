It was a long night at Park High School, but definitely a memorable one for the Park girls' basketball team. The Wolfpack hosted Cretin-Derham Hall in a conference game on Tuesday night, but it took some extra time to determine a winnner.

After two halves, the score was tied at 51-51 and the two teams went into an overtime. After the overtime period, the two teams were still tied at 58-58, so it went into a second overtime.

Park was able to outscore Cretin-Derham Hall 10-6 in the second overtime to capture the 68-64 win. The 68 points for Park came from five players as Justine Jameson led the team with 22 points.

Madeline Blumberg also had a good game with 18 points, while Ayanii Satcher and Ashanti Boykin each finished with 13 points.

The win puts the Wolfpack at 4-11 on the season and 2-6 in the conference. Park will hit the road for its next conference opponent as the Wolfpack travels to Roseville on Friday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m.