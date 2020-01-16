It was a deja vu that the Raptors weren't happy about as Roseville came to the HealthEast Sports Center on Tuesday night for the second meeting of the regular season.

Earlier in the season, East Ridge traveled to Roseville on Dec. 3 and lost 3-2 due to losing a lead in the third period. The Raptors learned from this mistake and were focused on keeping that lead in the last period.

Similar to the first match up, East Ridge had a 3-2 lead heading into the final period. That lead remained in favor of the Raptors until about nine minutes into the third period when Roseville scored to tie the game at 3-3.

About a minute and a half later, Roseville took a 4-3 lead with another goal and the East Ridge team had flashbacks from the last match up. Eventually, Roseville picked up the 4-3 win and the loss is more than just a loss on the record.

"It's a hard loss because it hurts our conference record, our section record and, ultimately, our overall record," said East Ridge head coach Kim McClintick. "We're starting to play our conference teams twice and we need to make sure we're ready for the changes teams will make. There were plenty of things to take away from this night both good and bad."

The biggest positive the coaches and captains took away from Tuesday night was the play of all three lines for all three periods. Senior captain Fiona Claugherty said this was the best night of the season for all three lines and it gave her a lot of confidence heading into the final month of regular season play.

Claugherty added that most nights there will be a mix of the third line, but the first and second lines play the majority of the game. On Tuesday night, the third line was clicking really well and finding good shots on goal as well as playing strong defensively.

The ability to have a solid third line gives the first and second lines the ability to take a break on the bench for longer periods of time. That's key for the Raptors as they finish up the conference season these next few weeks.

"The loss is hard, but we played a great game and I'm excited to see what all of these lines can do over the next few weeks," Claugherty said. "It's important to get on a hot streak at the end of the season before sections start and I think this team can do that these next couple weeks."

The three goals for East Ridge came from two different players. Capri Meyer scored one of the goals, while Claugherty scored two goals and added to her high total for the season. The senior captain is sitting at 31 goals this season and currently sits tied for third in goals scored for the state of Minnesota.

The two in front of her are Hannah Corneliusen from Warroad (41) and Olivia Mobley from Breck (34), while Olivia Williamson from Faribault is tied with her at 31 goals. Claugherty leads the state for Class AA with Sydney Langseth from Eden Prairie coming in second with 26 goals.

The biggest takeaway from the night for McClintick was that she liked the shots taken on goal and the flow of the three lines, but the biggest thing is for goalie Emerald Kelley to forget about this game. Kelley allowed four goals on Tuesday night, which was the first time she allowed four goals in one game since Dec. 17 when the Raptors played Stillwater.

It was an off night and McClintick knows that Kelley will be ready for the next game on their schedule. The focus for the next couple of weeks is making the right adjustments for East Ridge's second meetings with its opponents.

"They know how we play, but we know how they play," Claugherty said. "We just need to keep pushing and continue playing our best for the rest of this season because each game can mean a higher or lower seed in the section tournament."

The Raptors will have a busy end of the week with two road games. The first is on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m. at Forest Lake and the last game is on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m. at Park.

East Ridge defeated both teams in the first meeting and will look to sweep the two teams to finish the regular season. The Raptors have seven more games left in the regular season and six of them are conference opponents.

McClintick and Claugherty are hoping for winning outcomes to conclude this week before returning home next week.