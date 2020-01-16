With a new coach and a large number of new performers, the Tigers were able to maintain their high standard of success at the 2020 Middle Border Conference Championships, held Saturday, Jan. 11, at Eau Claire North High School.

The Tigers placed first overall in the MBC for their kick routine, second overall for their pom routine, and third overall in the conference standings. The Tigers had two soloists, Maddie Gess and Bethany Beseman, place on the Middle Border All-Conference Team, with Gess earning a third place spot.

Brooke Jenderny is the new Tiger dance coach. She served as an assistant under Ali Sirek, who coached the team for more than a decade. There was also a large turnover, with more than half of the girls new to the team.

Jenderny said she tried to maintain the style that the team had used in the past in its pom and kick routines. The team has been practicing together since August. When it came time to perform, the Tigers came through.

“I was proud of how they performed to their absolute best potential. Every girl came off the floor feeling they did their best,” she said.

The Tigers have a long tradition of qualifying to compete at the state level. Jenderny said that’s the next goal for the team. The Tigers will compete at the regional level on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Hudson High School.