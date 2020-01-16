The East Ridge girls' basketball players had smiles on their faces during pregame warm ups because they enjoyed being back home after a two-game road trip. The Raptors showed that enthusiasm on the court for both halves as they defeated Mounds View 65-55 on Tuesday night.

The two teams were tied 34-34 at the half and East Ridge came out firing from the 3-point line to claim the lead and victory.

It was a big night for multiple players for the Raptors as three players reached double digits including Britt Carlson who led the team with 16 points. She also led the team with nine rebounds.

Ella Stegeman also had a good night with 14 points, including four 3-pointers, while Kate Burns scored 13 points and had five rebounds. Emily Christenson scored nine points on the night and all of her points came from 3-pointers.

The win on Tuesday night improved East Ridge's record to 7-5 on the season and a 6-2 record in the conference. The Raptors will have one conference game and one non-conference game to conclude this week.

East Ridge will travel down the road on Friday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. to take on in-town rival Woodbury. Then, the Raptors will turn around and host St. Paul Central on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 2 p.m.