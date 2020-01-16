The need for last-minute adjustments didn’t stop the Somerset dance team from performing at a high standard at the 2020 Middle Border Conference meet, held on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Eau Claire North High School.

The Spartans placed second in both the kick and the hip hop divisions of the meet.

At the last minute, the Spartans found they had a girl who was ill and wouldn’t be able to perform.

“Which is very difficult in the dance world because there’s a hole in the formations, but the girls were able to come together and make it work,” said Somerset coach Kacie Larkowski.

Larkowski said it was rewarding to place so well against the competition level seen in the MBC.

“There are some incredibly talented teams in our conference, and to compete so well against them was a win in itself,” she said.

Larkowski said the girls have been adaptable all season, working around several injuries.

Lauren Young competed as a soloist on Saturday, placing seventh. The trio of Carissa Rose, Rachel Webb and Drew Kreibich took sixth place in their portion of the competition.