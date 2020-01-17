The Wingers continue to progress through the season with notable names not in the lineup due to injuries or illness. Among those, Ally Urban, Chloe Fox and Hannah Rilea are sidelined with various injuries.

The numerous open spots in the lineup has allowed much younger gymnasts to compete.

"The shuffling of girls to varsity competition as well as 'forcing' girls to compete JV who were not so confident in themselves is very stressful for them," said Red Wing co-head coach Lisa Hanson. "The pep talks from their teammates and support of the parents has been outstanding and I just can't say enough positive things about them - they helped the team and had several personal best scores as well."

Breck Bergin led the Wingers with a 9.3 on vault, good for third place, and was third on floor with a 9.175. Bergin finished fourth in all-around with a 33.9. Carolyn Hanson came in third on beam with an 8.7 and tied Bergin on floor.

Red Wing next hosts Faribault on Friday, Jan. 24.