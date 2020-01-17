White Bear Lake started scoring early and often over the Woodbury boys' hockey team on Thursday night at the HealthEast Sports Center. That consistency led to the Bears winning 4-1 over the Royals.

White Bear Lake scored one goal in the first period and another goal in the second period to take a 2-0 lead in the game. Then, the Royals cut that lead in half with a goal from Ben Tarlton on a power play opportunity.

The Bears added two more goals in the third period to claim the 4-1 victory and put the Royals at a record of 4-11-1 on the season.

Woodbury will get ready for another conference game at home against Cretin-Derham Hall on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 3 p.m.