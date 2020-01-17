Saturday night

It was a tall task for the Woodbury boys' hockey team as the Royals hosted Cretin-Derham Hall on Saturday night. The Raiders are undefeated in the conference and showed that dominance against the Royals with a 10-0 win.

The Raiders scored four goals in the first period, another four goals in the second period and two goals in the third period to get those 10 total goals.

Woodbury has another big task on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 7:30 p.m. as the Royals travel to Stillwater for a conference game. The Ponies are third in the conference with two losses.

Thursday night

White Bear Lake started scoring early and often over the Woodbury boys' hockey team on Thursday night at the HealthEast Sports Center. That consistency led to the Bears winning 4-1 over the Royals.

White Bear Lake scored one goal in the first period and another goal in the second period to take a 2-0 lead in the game. Then, the Royals cut that lead in half with a goal from Ben Tarlton on a power play opportunity.

The Bears added two more goals in the third period to claim the 4-1 victory and put the Royals at a record of 4-11-1 on the season.

Woodbury will get ready for another conference game at home against Cretin-Derham Hall on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 3 p.m.