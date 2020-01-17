It was a high-scoring game on Thursday night as the East Ridge boys' hockey team hosted Stillwater. The Ponies scored six goals and defeated the Raptors 6-2 to drop East Ridge's record to 5-10-1 on the season.

The score remained scoreless in the first period, but Stillwater scored two early goals in the second period to take a 2-0 lead. The Raptors battled back to score two goals in the third period to make it a 3-2 game in favor of the Ponies.

Those two goals came from Blake Polifka and Jack McVey with assists coming from Tanner Johnson, Nick Landin and two from Marco Troje.

The close game was blown wide open as Stillwater scored three more goals to claim the 6-2 victory.

The Raptors will continue their home schedule on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 3 p.m. as East Ridge hosts Irondale for another conference game.