After a strong outcome at the Woodbury quadrangular last week, the Park wrestling team came back home to host a triangular on Thursday night. The Wolfpack wrestled Irondale and Patrick Henry and earned a couple of team victories for the night.

Park vs. Irondale

The night opened up with a match up between Park and Irondale. It was a back-and-forth battle between the two teams, but the Wolfpack was able to earn a 45-33 victory with some strong matches in different weight classes.

The dual started with a 6-0 lead for Park as Gunner Mullen recorded a pin a 106 pounds. Irondale condensed the lead to 6-3 after a win at 113.

Then, Zachary Silvis recorded another pin for Park to give the Wolfpack a 12-3 lead early in the dual. Irondale had a strong run in the next three weight classes with pins in each match to them a 21-12 lead.

The Wolfpack took control in the second half of the dual with six of the last eight weight classes going in favor of Park. Solomon Lankow, Sam Ruiz, Noah Johnson, Alex Keiser and Khrystiyan Mullen each recorded a pin, while Zeke Brown-Knot earned a major decision to give Park the team win.

Park vs. Patrick Henry

The Wolfpack took control of their second dual of the night early and it resulted in a 53-14 win over Patrick Henry to go undefeated on Thursday night.

The first three weight classes went in favor of Park with a major decision for JJ Bachtle at 106, decision for Damian Mencacci at 113 and another major decision for Silvis at 120. This gave the Wolfpack a strong lead and it continued to grow throughout the dual.

Patrick Henry came back in the next three weight classes to make it a close dual, but Park finished off strong winning the rest of the matches in the dual.

Perry Paananen and Lankow each pinned their opponents, while Ruiz and Reese Lanegran each won by a decision. The rest of the weight classes were won by forfeit from Patrick Henry to record a large victory for Thursday night.

The Park wrestling team will be back on the mats on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m. as they travel to Eden Prairie for an invitational.