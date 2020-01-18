Coming to the rink on Jan. 3, Taylor Heise said she walked in joking with Grace Zumwinkle. During practice, the two were having fun with fellow linemate, senior Sarah Potomak. A “fun” and deep connection between the three is the result of a decision made less than a month into the season.

Accounting for most of the success of the 2019-20 Gophers Women’s hockey team, specifically the offense, has been that trio of forwards.

Potomak, Zumwinkle and Heise are the Gophers’ most dangerous line.

Put together in October, the three hadn’t played much on the same line previously. Head coach Brad Frost said he knew all three were talented. But when split up, the top two lines sometimes showed inconsistency.

“I felt like, when our lines were where they were to start the year, one of the lines would have a really good game and the other one would kind of be OK. Then vice versa the next game,” he said.

Frost moved Potomak down to the second line with Heise and Zumwinkle while moving Alex Woken up to the first line.

Everything clicked thereafter.

“Sarah is kind of that speed, crafty F1 type of kid who can score, but also set plays up. Heise is an all-around player. She's a big, strong, power forward, but has good hands and can shoot. Grace is somebody who can fly up and down the wing and can really rip it,” Frost said. “They enjoy playing with each other, which is a huge part of it, (too).”

Suddenly, the Gophers new second line became its best.

Since Oct. 25, Potomak, Zumwinkle and Heise rarely finish a game without a point. Potomak tallied 22 points in 15 games and leads the Gophers in points with 31 coming into the Ohio State series Jan. 17-18. Zumwinkle, a junior, scored twice in three straight games and leads the team in goals with 16. Heise, who Frost called one of the better power forward centers in women’s hockey, is third in points, behind her two linemates, with 28 points.

“I wouldn't say that we've relied on any one player. It's been pretty even throughout this year, but our line has really taken off,” Potomak said.

The three gelled on the ice. Zumwinkle said it’s fairly easy to know where Heise and Potomak are going to be when the three are cycling in the puck in the offensive zone, saying the chemistry between the three came rather quickly.

“We communicate really well, too” Potomak added.

All three know they bring a little something different, and each have fed off that.

Regarding Heise, specifically, Frost said there are times when he has to remind himself she’s still just a sophomore. Part of it is the size, strength and pressure on puck carriers.

HOW @HeisemanT?? pic.twitter.com/ngv1zOcqPE — Minnesota Women’s Hockey (@GopherWHockey) January 18, 2020

“I think she's taken another step in her game, which we needed her to do,” Frost said. “Last year, I thought she was good. But she's become much more dominant this year, and is playing more like an upperclassman rather than somebody (that) is just joining our program. With that comes a lot of confidence, and with that confidence comes an expectation to be one of the best players on the ice every time she steps on.”

“(It's) not like auto-pilot mode, but I know where she's going to be, which is a nice feeling,” Zumwinkle said of Heise. “I can make a play and know that she'll be accountable and be there and vice versa, which helps us as a line.”

Heise said she felt it has been easy to play with her new linemates. Part of that goes back to Heise’s maturation as a player as well as the patience of the line when cycling the puck.

“Being able to play with someone like Grace, who (puts) the puck in the back of the net like it's no one's business, I think is really easy. Sarah moves the puck so well, and her moves are so fast,” Heise said. “For me, I just try to get myself in open ice so I can make plays for them.”

Heise added that with wingers like Zumwinkle and Potomak, the results on the ice have been terrific and exciting.

One of the results of the line forming back in October was off-ice chemistry. Aside from points while playing together, not many stats measure the bonds made away from the arena.

During the break, Potomak said she returned to her home in Canada. Yet she received constant communication from her linemates.

Coming out of winter break, the three planned to have a “family” dinner together at Zumwinkle’s place. They shared snapchat and group texts. Heise and Zumwinkle have attended Breck girls’ hockey games together to watch Zumwinkle’s sister.

It’s clear, the three aren’t just star players all playing well together on the ice, they share a friendship off it too.

“With us being on a line together, I think our friendship has grown a lot,” Potomak said. “My birthday was over break and they were both reaching out. We all make an effort to keep up with each other off the ice, and we know the stronger our relationship is off the ice that correlates to on the ice. That's pretty important to us.”

Heise said part of why the bond is so strong between the three is, simply, comfort.

“We're open to switches,” Heise said, “but I think we're at such a good point right now that the girls' are just really comfortable and when you're comfortable with people it's a lot easier to play with them.”

Preparing for the outdoors

The Gophers women’s team has previously played just once outdoors – at TCF Bank Stadium on Jan. 17, 2014. The Gophers won that game 4-0 over Minnesota State, Mankato.

According to Fox Sports North, this is the first year, in the now 14th year of Hockey Day Minnesota, that the seven-time national champion Gopher women will take part in what has become a weekend-long event.

“We knew that this would be a possibility and that it would be a conference game. That brings the magnitude of the game up even more,” Frost said of the second game in a series with fifth-ranked Ohio State. The Gophers (19-2-3, 11-2-2 WCHA) lost the first of a two-game series with conference opponent Ohio State on Friday, but entered the weekend ahead of second-place Wisconsin by a single point, and ahead of the Buckeyes by seven points.

“Ideally, you don't want to be playing that outside because the conditions can have a pretty big factor. In the end, we want (it) to be about (the) experiences and the opportunity to be outside and be on TV. Two top-5 opponents are things that should get people fired up,” Frost added. “We want to enjoy the experience. We know it'll be different than anything we've played in the last number of years, but I think that brings some good excitement.”

Heise said she has been looking forward to playing a game involved in Hockey Day Minnesota.

“This is something I've dreamed of. Playing outdoors is always super fun,” Heise said. “I was watching Dallas and the (Nashville) Predators and it was crazy how many people were there. It's going to be super fun. That's going to be a whole other level of intensity, especially with Ohio State.”

Though it’s not quite the stadium stage of the Cotton Bowl, Heise said Hockey Day Minnesota in a way is like the NHL's Winter Classic.

“It's Hockey Day Minnesota. We're Minnesota and they're Ohio State,” she said. “We're not going to let them win that game.”