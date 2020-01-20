Getting an early start to each day helped the St. Croix Central dance team to earn two third place finishes at the 2020 Middle Border Conference meet, held on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Eau Claire North High School.

The Panthers earned third place in both the jazz and pom divisions of the meet. Several Panthers competed in the solo and duet competitions. Emma Knospe placed fourth with her solo effort to make the All-Conference team. Scout Lindquist placed sixth with her solo performance. Desire' Dillon and Naomi Dillon placed sixth with their duet performance.

Central coach Becky Dillon said the team’s goal for the season is to earn a return trip to the state competition. They will compete for that chance at the regional meet at Hudson this Saturday. Dillon said the team showed its commitment by practicing from 5:45-7:30 a.m. each day.

“We changed things up from fall season and have a small competition team for the winter season,” Dillon said about the team’s goal to reach state. “We have a great team that works so well together. We are now utilizing judges' comments (from the conference meet) and working hard to improve and do even better at regionals.”