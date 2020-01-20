Powerlifting is viewed by many outsiders only as an individual sport.

There is a strong team aspect with the New Richmond lifters, and rivalries are something that comes along with competing as a team. The New Richmond lifters are developing a friendly rivalry with the team from Elk Mound. The Mounders’ lifters edged the Tigers out of both team titles by a small margin in the meet held on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Osceola. The Tigers will be competing again this Saturday at Holmen.

The Tigers had five more lifters who qualified for the state meet with their performances at Osceola. That group included David Anderson, Elizabeth Anderson, Zach Panek, Brenna Ellison and Maddie Newman. New Richmond freshman Isaac Trandahl was named the meet’s best lifter, an honor he’s earned in both of his high school meets. The Tigers had 69 lifters competing in the meet.

New Richmond’s girls scored 91 points in the meet, but still couldn’t earn the team title.

“That illustrates the level of competition between the two teams,” New Richmond assistant coach Brad Hildebrandt said of the Tiger and Mounder programs.

The New Richmond boys lost by one point to Elk Mound.

Hildebrandt said the atmosphere at lifting meets is different from most sports because all the fans are cheering for athletes from every team to do their best.

The whole gym is cheering for every kid, regardless of team,” he said. He said that atmosphere has helped to develop the rivalry, but the rivalry has the teams rooting for the other athletes to do their best.