At the age of five, Boston Kellner loved the game of baseball.

For Kellner, it’s a mental game. From scouting the players to his own mindset, he’s enjoyed every aspect of the sport of baseball.

“It takes a strong mental side to be a great player,” Kellner said. “That’s why baseball is such a great sport and every time I play a game, I’m excited to get onto the field.”

Baseball has been in the Kellner’s blood for many generations. Kellner’s grandfather, uncle, father, brother and even his mother played baseball for a long period of time in their life.

His mother switched to softball at the age of 15, but his grandfather and uncle still play adult baseball leagues. Kellner heard the sound of a bat connecting with a ball or a ball snapping into a glove.

This tradition in his family gave him some extra motivation to continuing playing the sport of baseball and doing it at a high level. He also plays many different positions as his primary stops include centerfield, shortstop, pitcher and catcher.

Kellner started his baseball career the moment he was eligible as he enjoyed playing in the backyard with his family. It started with tee ball and continued to build into house leagues.

When Kellner was 10 years old, he decided to play his first year of traveling baseball and enjoyed the aspect of traveling to different places across the state and, sometimes, in different states. He played the 10-year-old and 11-year-old leagues with the Woodbury Athletic Association, but decided to switch to the East Ridge Athletic Association for his 12-year-old league.

“I’ve always had that competitive edge and wanted to play the best,” Kellner said. “I thought this would be a good opportunity to learn more as a player and build into the best player I could be.”

Now, Kellner is a student at Lake Middle School and he decided to tryout for the Team USA Baseball Team for 14U. He knew the process would be tough as many players wanted a spot on the team, but he also wanted to play against the best players in the country.

The tryouts started in Minneapolis at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities campus and Kellner was one of 36 players to be selected for the next round out of thousands of players. After being selected in Minnesota, he traveled to Chicago for the next round.

In Chicago, there were about 60 players competing for a spot and 36 players reached the next round. Kellner made it through to the final round, which took place in North Carolina.

The final step was in North Carolina as Kellner was one of 190 players to be selected on a 12-man team for the national team. The Woodbury native fought hard in each challenge to prove he deserved to be on this team.

“I always wanted to do my best each day,” Kellner said. “It was very exciting when I saw my name and knew I was picked.”

The selection was broadcast on Team USA’s YouTube site, so Kellner had his entire family at his parent’s house to watch the stream. Once they saw Kellner’s name come across the screen, the house became filled with excitement.

It’s rare for a player from the Midwest to be represented on this type of team as many of the names read off on that broadcast were from states like California, so Kellner understands what it means not only to him, but for the region as well.

“It’s an honor,” Kellner said. “I can’t wait to represent Minnesota and the region when I play for this team. It’s going to be so much fun.”

This national team will play in tournaments throughout the year, but the 14U team is also a developmental team. The players on the 14U national team always have to be ready to possibly get called up to the 15U national team.

The 15U team travels around the world in tournaments and such, so that’s the goal for Kellner in the upcoming years. Right now, he’s focused on learning from the coaches on the 14U national team.

When it comes to his free time, Kellner tries to enjoy some time with family. Their family are big Los Angeles Dodgers fans and Kellner really enjoys watching Cody Bellinger.

“I love watching everything about him,” Kellner said. “I watch how he swings and how he throws from the outfield and how he talks to everyone. He’s a fun player to watch.”

Along with watching baseball, he likes to play hockey when the baseball fields are covered with snow. It gives Kellner an opportunity to rest his arm and enjoy a sport with his friends.

Ultimately, he wants to play high school baseball and, as of now, he will be heading to East Ridge High School. He was excited to see the state run the Raptors had last season and he hopes to get an opportunity to play on that varsity team as well.

His focus right now is on getting ready for the national team and soaking in the moments, while playing for the United States.

“Every kid dreams about playing for Team USA when they’re younger,” Kellner said. “When I get to put on that jersey for Team USA, I’m going to be honored to play for my country.”