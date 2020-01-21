Blake Waletich and the Mankato West boys' hockey overwhelmed Red Wing in shots and goals in the first period en route to a 7-3 win on Monday.

The Scarlets got on the board first with a goal at 3 minutes, 40 seconds of the first. Nathan Looft and Ethan Fox each found the back of the net in the middle stages of the first to put the Scarlets up 3-0.

Waletich scored his first of the game at 9:14, then his second goal of the game at 14:36 of the first. Winger Gavin Lampe scored late in the first and the Wingers went into the locker room trailing 5-1 after a period.

Lampe scored his second of the game in the final minute of play in the second to bring the Wingers within three goals. Waletich scored his third and fourth goals of the game unanswered in the third to widen the lead to 7-2. Lampe recorded a hat trick with his third goal at 13:21 of the third.

Winger goaltender Dixon Ehlers, who was in net for 40:45, stopped 38 of 41 shots.

Red Wing (5-12) next host Fergus Falls on Saturday.