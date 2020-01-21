The Lake City girls' basketball team won its eighth straight game after a 64-36 victory over Cannon Falls on Monday.

The Tigers capitalized on their trips to the free-throw line, making 13 of 14. Natalie Bremer had a game-high 24 points with three 3-pointers for the Tigers. Mya Shones recorded a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Lilly Meincke scored 15 points and Ava Wallerich added seven points.

Camryn Schroeder led the Bombers with 10 points. Jaci Winchell scored nine points and Belle Freeberg had eight points.

Lake City (16-4) has some time off before facing Stewartville on Tuesday, Jan. 28. Cannon Falls (5-10) faces Triton on Tuesday.