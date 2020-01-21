The Goodhue boys' basketball team had little trouble scoring in a 86-23 lopsided win over Ubah Medical Academy Hopkins on Monday.

The Wildcats broke the game open in the first half, leading 46-8 going into the locker room at the half. The Wildcats limited UMA Hopkins to one free throw, while making 13 of 18 at the line.

Conor O'Reilly scored a game-high 16 points for the Wildcats. Will Opsahl had 13 points. Sam Opsahl and Dayne Wojcik each had 10 points, while Jason Gorman and Ethan Schafer each added eight points.

Goodhue (10-3) faces Kasson-Mantorville on Tuesday.

Area Score:

Randolph 64, Medford 35