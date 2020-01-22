The Red Wing boys' basketball had a lead, but had it slip away in the second half. Mankato West outscored the Wingers 39-26 in the second half to steal a 60-57 win on Tuesday.

The Wingers led 31-21 going into the second and shot well from 3-point range the entire game, making 8 of 19.

Deso Buck paced the Wingers with 19 points on four 3-pointers. DonTray Johnson and Denval Atkinson each recorded a double-double. Johnson had 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Atkinson had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Buck and Atkinson each led the team in steals with three, while Cooper Chandler added eight points.

Red Wing next hosts Northfield on Friday.