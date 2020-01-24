After a quiet first period, the Red Wing girls' hockey team scored twice in the second and twice in the third to earn a 4-1 victory over Mankato West on Friday.

The two teams combined for 11 shots, no goals and no penalties in the first period. In the second, Winger Eliza DiNatale found the back of the net at 4 minutes, 39 seconds. Just over 11 minutes later, DiNatale scored a power-play goal at 15:53 of the second. The Scarlets got back to within one in the final minute of the second on Paige Pockrandt's goal.

DiNatale recorded her third goal of the game for a hat trick at 2:40 of the third. Tatum Zylka put the Wingers up 4-1 with a goal at 4:04 of the third.

For Zylka, the goal was her third point in as many games. Senior defenseman Meg Grove assisted on three of the Winger's goals. Hailey Ehlers stopped 16 of 17 shots on net for the Wingers.

Red Wing (7-13-1) faces Waseca Saturday night.