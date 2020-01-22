After a big first half, the Red Wing girls' basketball team held off Mankato West to earn a 76-59 win on Tuesday.

The Wingers outscored the Scarlets 41-16 in the first half. While the Scarlets came back with a 43-point second, the Wingers kept pace with 35 points of their own. Collectively, the Wingers shot a staggering 62 percent from the field.

Winger Kyli Nelson led the way with six 3-pointers and 20 points. Abi Deming scored 13 points and had five rebounds. Sammi Chandler had 12 points and four steals. Elle Thorson finished with 11 points. Sydney Rahn added seven points and a team-high five steals.

Red Wing next travels to Northfield on Friday.