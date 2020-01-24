Goodhue won three of the final five matches by fall in a 41-34 win over Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Thursday. The Wildcats then finished the night with a 51-27 drubbing of Byron.

Jeremiah Bien (113 pounds) Maddox O’Reilly (138) earned pins early for Goodhue, which held a slim 19-18 lead over PEM before Baxter O’Reilly won by major decision to make it a five--point advantage. The Bulldogs went up by a point a match later, but Collin Meyer (170) and Cody Lohman (182) each won by fall to put the Wildcats back in the lead.

A major decision loss at 195 gave way to Blake Carlson putting the dual away at 220 with a 20-second pin.

In the nightcap, every match ended with bonus points.

Lucas Bortz (106) Ryan Bortz (113) won by fall to put Byron in an early hole. Makae O’Reilly (132) won by major decision after two Byron wins, but the Bears responded by tying the dual 17-17 with a pin at 138.

From there, Goodhue dominated. The WIldcats won six of the final bouts, getting pins from Maddox O’Reilly (145), Baxter O’Reilly (152), Collin Meyer(170), Carsyn O’Reilly (182) and Blake Carlson (285). Cod Lohman earned a major at 195.

In the first dual of the triangular, PEM topped Byron 40-37.

Goodhue heads to St. Agnes for a tournament on Saturday before taking a break ahead of a dual at Pine Island on Friday, Jan. 31.

K-M 49, Z-M 24

When Zumbrota-Mazeppa won on Thursday, all the bonus points came its way. The problem was that the Cougars managed just four total victories against Class AA’s third-ranked team, Kasson-Mantorville.

The KoMets won four of the first five matches, lost two of the next three, then pulled away at the end for a 25-point dual meet victory.

Michael Majerus (120), Beau Jurrens (138), Cole Poncelet (152) and Ethan Kovars (220) all won by fall for Z-M. K-M also had four pins, but picked up bonus points in four of its other six wins, including a forfeit at 195 where Patrick Kennedy, the top-ranked 182-pounder in the nation, was not given an opponent.

Z-M, ranked 11th in Class A, is in a tournament at Bloomington Kennedy on Saturday. Class AA top-ranked Simley and Class AAA seventh-ranked Owatonna will also be in attendance, as will Hastings.