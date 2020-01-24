It was a tough ending for the Woodbury Royals on Parents’ Night.

The Royals led visiting Mounds View 36-31 going into the final match of the night, but suffered a fall in the 285-pound bout and dropped a 37-36 decision to the 12th-ranked Mustangs.

Mounds View heavyweight Nuh Misirli came up with the pin in the second period against Woodbury’s Denis Tokin to end the match.

Woodbury fell to 10-6 in dual meets overall and to 3-4 in the Suburban East Conference.

“It comes down to not making the same mistakes over and over again,” said Woodbury head coach Justin Smith. “Right now some of our guys are in a little bit of a rut, kind of making the same mistakes. And it comes down to just being a little more coachable, and they know that. Sometimes they go off the grid because it’s things that they’ve done before, and in the past and gotten away with, and maybe it’s not solid technique. If they can reel that part of it in, it’s something that’s correctable.”

It obviously wasn’t all bad for the Royals Thursday. Earning wins by fall for Woodbury were Alex Braun, Will Bents, Sebastian Zamorano, Tre Hockenberger and Mason Barrows. Cade Johnson had a forfeit victory.

Eighth-ranked Braun got the Royals off to a fast start at 106.

“Braun set the table for us, he started the fire and that kid is no slouch that he wrestled,” said Smith. “That was a nice start. Sebastian Zamorano had one of his better matches of the season.”

Woodbury’s top-ranked Brock Rinehart didn’t wrestle at 182.

Ninth-ranked Barrows of the Royals had a solid win by fall at 220.

The Royals wrestle Jan. 30 in a triangular at Roseville along with top-ranked AA team Simley.