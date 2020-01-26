Breck Bergin took first place on vault with a score of 9.125 and first on floor with an 8.75. Bergin also finished in second on bars with a 7.825 and second on beam with a 8.25. Carolyn Hanson took first on bars with a 7.925, second on vault with an 8.85 and second on floor with an 8.65.

Bergin and Hanson finished 1-2 in all-round with scores of 33.95 and 33.6 respectively.

Red Wing next competes against Owatonna on Friday, Jan. 31 in its final meet of the regular season.