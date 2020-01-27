Eliza DiNatale's hat trick and Hailey Ehlers in net propelled the Red Wing girls' hockey to a 7-0 win over Waseca on Saturday.

Brianna Beck got the scoring started for the Wingers at 3 minutes, 25 seconds of the first period. DiNatale scored twice before the end of the first to give the Wingers a 3-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

Winger Ashlyn Hintz quickly increased the lead to 4-0 with a short-handed goal 13 seconds into the second. Allison Kruger scored at 2:53 of the second and the Wingers took a five-goal lead into the third.

DiNatale found the back of the net at 5:16 of the third for the hat trick. Meg Grove added on to the Winger's lead with a goal at 10:57 of the third.

DiNatale finished with four points, adding an assist to her three goals. Ehlers stopped all 19 shots she faced to earn the shut out.

Red Wing improved to 8-13-1 overall. The Wingers next travel to Albert Lea on Tuesday.