The Wingers were outshot 37-17 after two periods, but only trailed 2-0. The Otters broke the game open in the third as five different players scored.

Cole Zierdon scored at 1 minute, 26 seconds of the third. Isaac Johnson and Kaden Peterson each followed with a power-play goal. Andrew Johnson found the back of the net at 6:29 of the third. Wyatt Goetz capped off the five-goal outburst with a power-play goal in the final minute of play.

Winger goalies Dixon Ehlers and Aidan Coyle combined to stop 51 of 58 shots on net.

Red Wing fell to 5-13 overall. The Wingers begin on 6-game stretch of games on the road with a matchup against Northfield on Tuesday.