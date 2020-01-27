At the half, the Bombers led by just three points. The Bombers pulled away in the second half, outscoring Ellsworth 32-20.

Four Bombers reached double-digits. Drew Otte led the way with 19 points. Luke Sjoquist had 14 points. Marcus Banks scored 13 points and Rhett Schaefer added 10 points.

Cannon Falls improved to 9-7 overall. The Bombers next travel to Triton on Tuesday.

Area Scores:

Grand Meadow 53, Randolph 50

Friday

Lake City continued its success against Hiawatha Valley League opponents with a 61-37 win over Pine Island on Friday.

The Tigers broke the game open in the second half thanks to a 16-0 run. Nate Heise paced the Tigers with 28 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Justin Wohlers had a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 12 points and nine rebounds. Reid Gastner added four points and a team-high 12 rebounds.

Lake City improved to 14-1 overall and 8-0 in the HVL. The Tigers next faces Stewartville on Tuesday.

Goodhue 62, Lourdes 56

Goodhue topped Rochester Lourdes 62-56 with balanced scoring.

Will Opsahl led the Wildcats with 16 points and three 3-pointers. Dayne Wojcik scored 15 points. Sam Opsahl had eight points, while Adam Poncelet and Jason Gorman each added seven points.

Goodhue improved to 12-3 overall and 5-3 in the HVL. The Wildcats take on Z-M on Tuesday.

Z-M 65, Cannon Falls 63

Zach Hutton gave Zumbrota-Mazeppa the win on a buzzer-beating shot to down Cannon Falls.

Hutton scored a team-high 19 points with three 3-pointers and had four blocks. Willie Holm scored 17 points and had three assists. Anthony Cylkowski added 11 points and five rebounds.

Bomber Rhett Schaefer led all scorers with 23 points and had a team-high nine rebounds. Luke Sjoquist poured in 20 points. Schaefer, Sjoquist and Grant Mech combined for nine 3-pointers.

Z-M (6-10) snapped an eight-game losing streak. The Cougars take on Plainview-Elgin-Millville Monday.

Area Scores:

Randolph 86, Houston 73