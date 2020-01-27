The Goodhue girl's basketball team fell 59-52 to Rochester Lourdes on Friday. It was the team's first loss since Nov. 23. The Wildcats also had a 16-game win streak snapped.

The Eagles scored the final seven points of the first half to take a 32-24 lead into the locker room. The Wildcats fought back and led 52-51 with under two minutes to go, but turned the ball over three times and didn't score as the Eagles scored the eight points.

Wildcat Hannah Gadient scored a career-high 14 points and guarded Lourdes' Alyssa Ustby for most of the game, holding Ustby to 15 points. Elissa Lodermeier scored 10 points. Arianna Thomforde had nine points. Torrie Rehder scored eight points and Tori Miller contributed seven points.

Goodhue (17-2) next faces Byron on Tuesday.

Houston 77, Randolph 48

Houston charged ahead in the first half and never looked back as the Hurricanes led 42-19 at the end of the first half.

The Rockets were led by Megan Erickson, who scored 13 points. Paige Ford and Morgyn Otte each had nine points. Ford scored all nine of her points on 3-pointers. Kenna Otte and Meredith Taylor each added six points.

Randolph fell to 6-12 overall and 4-5 in the Southeast Conference. The Rockets take on Blooming Prairie on Monday.

K-W 71, Chatfield 66

Kenyon-Wanamingo edged Chatfield 71-68 after trailing 29-23 at the half.

Riley Dummer poured in a game-high 22 points for the Knights. Julianna Boyum had 13 points and eight rebounds. Megan Mattson score 12 points and grabbed six rebounds, while Tessa Erlandson had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Kenyon-Wanamingo improved to 7-11 overall. The Knights next faces LeRoy-Ostrander on Monday.