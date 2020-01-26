After going to overtime on Thursday, the East Ridge girls’ basketball team made quick work of Tartan on Saturday. The Raptors cruised to a 61-32 win over the Titans.

East Ridge had nine players score at least two points led by Kate Burns’ 12. Emily Christenson and Britt Carlson each had 10 points while Ella Stegeman and Grace Bennett added six each.

The Raptors visited Park on Tuesday and will end the week at home against White Bear Lake on Friday and Simley on Saturday.

East Ridge 64, CDH 56

A nail-biter completely flipped in overtime as East Ridge surged to an eight-point win over Cretin-Derham Hall on Thursday.

The Raptors outscored the Raiders 9-1 in the extra session to take a 64-56 victory.

Britt Carlson scored 16 points to lead East Ridge while teammate Kate Burns added 12. Emily Christenson (9) and Grace Bennett (8) just missed double digits.



