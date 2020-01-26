An ugly first half doomed the Park girls’ basketball team on Friday as the Wolfpack fell 66-50 to White Bear Lake.

Park trailed 41-24 at halftime before hanging with the Bears in the second half, even outscoring White Bear Lake 26-25 over the final 18 minutes.

Ayanii Satcher had a game-high 17 points for the Wolfpack, which also got 11 points from Justine Jameson and 10 from Madline Blumberg.

Park hosted East Ridge on Tuesday and will do the same Friday when Mounds View makes the trip to Cottage Grove. The Wolfpack will close the week at Mahtomedi.

Stillwater 85, Park 51

Park was of little resistance to Stillwater on Tuesday, Jan. 21, as the Ponies galloped to an 85-51 victory.

Stillwater had four scorers in double digits, led by Gionna Carr’s 23.

The Wolfpack got 20 points from Justine Jameson, but no other Park player cracked 10 points with the next-highest total coming from Ayanii Satcher, who finished with eight.



