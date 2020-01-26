Stillwater was far too much for Woodbury, especially in the second half of the Ponies’ 90-54 victory on Friday.

The Royals hung with their hosts in the first half, taking a 50-39 deficit into the break. But Stillwater ran all over in the second half, outscoring Woodbury 40-15.

Carley West had 18 points in the loss while fellow Royal Lexy Paulson had 11.

Alex Pratt had a game-high 24 for Stillwater, which had four players in double-digits. The Ponies hit eight 3-pointers to Woodbury’s one.

The Royals have a two-game week beginning at home on Tuesday against Mounds View. The Royals visit Irondale on Friday.

Forest Lake 74, Woodbury 57

The Royals kept it close for a while, but Forest Lake surged to a 74-57 win over Woodbury on Tuesday, Jan.21, thanks to a 48-point second half.

The Royals trailed just 26-25 at halftime, but were outscored 48-32 after the break.

Callie Mundahl had 15 points to lead the Royals while Carley West added 11 and Lexy Paulson had 10.

Forest Lake’s Logan Anderson led all scorers with 20 points with three of her teammates scoring at least 15 as well.



