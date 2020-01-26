Rochester Mayo took a 13-point lead into halftime, but East Ridge came back to beat the Spartans 64-63 in the Jack Links Hall of Fame game Friday at Anoka-Ramsey Community College.

Kendall Blue scored 25 points for the Raptors with teammate Ben Carlson adding 16.

Michael Sharp had 17 for Mayo and Spartan Gabe Madsen added 16.

East Ridge hosts Park on Tuesday and heads to White Bear Lake on Friday.

East Ridge 70, Roseville 54

A low-scoring first half gave way to an offensive eruption over the final 18 minutes as East Ridge rolled to a 70-54 victory over Roseville on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

The Raptors led 22-18 at halftime, then piled up 48 points in the second half. Kendall Blue and Ben Carlson each scored 19 points to lead East Ridge while Brody Kriesel added 13 and Drew Adams contributed nine.

Raider Keshawn Payne had a team-high 16 points, but the Raptors held every other Roseville player to single digits.



