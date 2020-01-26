Led by a combined 52 points from Jack Janicki and Kanye Raheem, White Bear Lake beat Park 80-71 on Friday.

No individual statistics were available for the Wolfpack.

Park has a three-game road trip this week with games at East Ridge on Tuesday, Mounds View on Friday and New Prague on Saturday.

Stillwater 77, Park 54

Stillwater held Park to 20 first-half points in a 77-54 victory over the Wolfpack on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

The Ponies held a 15-point lead at the break, then followed with a 42-34 advantage on the scoreboard in the second half to ease to the win.

Jayden Lane paced Park with 11 points while Evan Bearth chipped in 10.

Max Richardson led all scorers with 25 points while his Stillwater teammate Max Shikenjanski threw in 23 of his own.



