Michael Reader scored 21 points, but Cristo Rey Jesuit got the best of New Life Academy on Friday with a 75-59 win over the Eagles.

Tyler Hullett and Konner Ware chipped in 11 points each, but New Life Academy could not slow down Erick Burgess and Derek Burgess, who scored 24 and 22 points, respectively.

The Eagles head to St. Agnes on Tuesday and host Maranatha on Friday.

NLA 77, NCA 39

New Life Academy had no problem with Nova Classical on Tuesday, Jan. 21, holding the Knights to just 13 first-half points in a 77-39 win.

The Eagles allowed Nova to double its point total in the second half, but a 30-point lead heading into the final 18 minutes was more than enough for New Life Academy.

Cooper St. Cyr and Michael Reader both scored 14 points for the Eagles while both Owen Kuckler and Erick Reader finished with 11.

Ryan Taha was the only Knight in double figures as he led all scorers with 20 points.



