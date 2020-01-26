Woodbury had its hands full on Friday, but found a way to take down Stillwater 58-57.

Donald West and Mac Lockner each scored 11 points to lead the Royals while Ponies Tyler Tompkins (20), Max Richardson (18) and Max Shikenjanski (11) had equal or better nights.

But Stillwater got just eight points from other players while Woodury got nine from Devin Padelford, eight from Blake Roher, seven each from Davionte Culpepper and Parker McMorrow, and five from Bradley Cimperman.

On Tuesday, the Royals head to Mounds View with a home game against Irondale on Friday. Woodbury wraps up the week on Saturday at St. Paul Central.

Woodbury 70, Forest Lake 53

Woodbury put up 35 points in each half in a 70-53 win over Forest Lake on Thursday, Jan. 21.

The Royals were led by Bradley Cimperman’s 20 points while a trio of others also hit double digits. Devin Padelford scored 15 points with Blake Rohrer adding 11 and Parker McMorrow 10.



