Forest Lake got two goals in the third period to break a 1-1 tie in a 3-1 win over Park on Thursday.

Hunter Johnson scored near the end of the first to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead. Samuel Janski scored 10 minutes, 27 seconds into the second to tie the game for the Wolfpack.

Shots on goal were limited in the third as Forest Lake edged Park 6-5, but two of those Ranger shots got through for the two-goal win.

Park’s Conner Nelsen made 27 saves in the loss.

The Wolfpack will embark on a three-game road trip this week visiting Eastview on Tuesday, Stillwater on Thursday and Cretin-Derham Hall on Saturday.

Park 4, Hastings 4 - OT

Samuel Janski scored 11 minutes, 21 seconds into the second period to tie the game, and both teams went scoreless the rest of the way as Park and Hastings tied 4-4 on Tuesday.

After the Raiders opened the scoring on Jax Schauer’s goal at 1:04 of the first, Matthew Thomspson and Carter Newpower scored less than two minutes apart to give the Wolfpack a 2-1 lead.

Hastings then scored twice before the end of the first to take a 3-2 lead into the first intermission.

Janski opened the second with his first goal then answered a Raider goal with his game-tying second.

The Raiders out-shot Park 11-4 in overtime, and 50-28 overall, but Conner Nelsen stood tall to preserve the tie with 46 saves, including all 11 shots he faced in the extra frame.

Jack Weidner had two assists, and Newpower one, in the tie.



