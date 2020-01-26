Second-ranked St. Michael-Albertville cruised to a victory at the East Ridge Ruckus on Saturday.

The Knights, one spot below Shakopee in the Class AAA state rankings and 37th nationally, totalled 227.5 points, well ahead of second-place Waconia’s 191.0.

Anoka (191.0), Blaine (117.0) and Mahtomedi (83.5) rounded out the top five. East Ridge rounded out the 19-team field with a last-place 14.0 points.

Raptor Tanner Holt took fourth place at 145 pounds, falling to Blaine’s Chrystian Greseth-Clendening in the third-place match. Greseth-Clendening was the only East Ridge wrestler to end with a top-six finish.

Park sweeps WBL quad

Park had two blowout wins and a battle with the hosts in a 3-0 Friday at the White Bear Lake Quad.

The Wolfpack beat Hopkins 54-18 and Rockford 75-6 with a 39-30 victory over the Bears in between.

Against the Royals, Park got pins from Zachary Silvis, Gunner Mullen, Will Deutsch, Soloman Lankow, Alex Carr, Noah Johnson and Reese Lanegran.

In the nine-point win against White Bear Lake, Mullen and Silvis opened with pins while Lankow, Zeke Brown-Knot, Khrystiyan Mullen and Antonio Davis followed later on. Another key victory in the win was Perry Paananen winning by sudden victory, 12-10.

In the nightcap, the Rockets forfeited eight matches. The Wolfpack added pins from Damian Mencacci, Paananen, Sam Ruiz and Alex Keiser.

On Thursday, Park hosts Forest Lake with a trip to the Orono Invitational coming on Saturday.



