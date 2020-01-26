Many of our teams at Park do some sort of community service or outreach program. Our boys hockey team is again this year sponsoring an important fundraiser.

The Minnesota Hockey Coaches Association is in its 13th year of raising funds to help support the fight against childhood cancer. This program, called C.H.E.C.K. (Coaches Helping Eliminate Cancer in Kids), was started by a high school hockey coach. His son was diagnosed with a stomach cancer at the age of four and underwent two life-threatening surgeries and two years of treatment, but is now cancer free.

Woodbury and Park High Schools have been raising funds for this great cause for the past 12 years. In fact, our schools have been two of the top schools in the state in terms of total amount raised, and both coaches have received awards from the coaches association for their fundraising efforts.

As a district, we have raised more than $38,000 the past 12 years. Last year the two schools raised more than $4,100, and half of the money raised was donated to a Woodbury hockey family that is dealing with cancer and needed assistance with medical bills.

This year, Park will again challenge Woodbury High School to see who can raise the most money for the CHECK program. Of course, we also added a little incentive to the friendly rivalry. The winning school gets to watch the other school’s coach wear the jersey of the opponent during the first period of the game on Saturday, Feb. 8, at CG Ice Arena.

For the past dozen years, coach Jay Moser has had to wear the blue Woodbury sweater during the first period of those games because Woodbury raised more money than Park. This year we are determined to make the Woodbury coach wear a Park jersey. The staff and students have been collecting money throughout the week, and our booster club and community members have contributed to this worthy cause.

The funds raised by both schools will be donated to this great cause. Additional information can be found at www.checkfoundation.org.

Whether we win or lose the fundraiser or the game, this is a great example of two district teams coming together to help a great cause. Thank you to Woodbury coach Wes Bolin for organizing this event and coach Moser for being such a good sport through the years.