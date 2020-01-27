The River Falls Dance Team qualified for state at the Western Wisconsin Regional Competition in Hudson Saturday, Jan. 25, by placing second in Hip Hop and fourth in Jazz. This is the first time the RFDT has advanced two dances to state and the first time they will compete in the jazz category. The WACPC State Competition will be held in LaCrosse this Saturday, Feb. 1. Team members include, front row from left, Sydney Johnson, Kadence Zielski, Haley Lodge, Emily Meyer, and Maiya Magnuson. Second row, coach Lindsey Congdon, Sophie Lodge, Grace Vivoda-Sadee, Cecilia Purfeerst, Ashley Kleist, Ella Cook, Haylee Weidell, and coach Megan Franklin. Zielski also earned All-State in solo to qualify individually for this weekend’s state competition. Photo courtesy of Virginia Johnson