Lake City took third at its home invitational on Saturday after ending the day with 170 points. Northfield topped the 10-team tournament with 205 points, ahead of second-place Chatfield’s 179.

Derek Meincke took home the 160-pound championship with a pin of Chatfield’s Campbell Berge in 3 minutes, 25 seconds. Max Balow followed with the Tigers’ second title at 220, besting Northfield’s David Tonjum 3-0.

Other top finishes for Lake City included Jonathan Harvey taking second at 120. Thomas Frank was runner-up at 182 while Nash Nelson was third at 126 and Mason West third at 138.

The Tigers face St. Charles on Tuesday with a scheduled quadrangular at home on Friday against Century, Triton and Wabasha-Kellogg. Lake City’s final duals before section tournaments begin are Tuesday, Feb. 4, at home against Kenyon-Wanamingo and Thursday, Feb. 6, at Stewartville.

Cannon Falls sixth at SSP

Stillwater ran away with the 15-team South St. Paul Veldman Invite on Saturday. The Class AAA powerhouse Ponies, currently ranked third, piled up 292.5 points, far clear of second-place Becker, which finished with 201.0 points. Cannon Falls came in sixth with 93.5 points.

Preston Carlisle took second at 113 pounds while fellow Bomber Cooper Peterson did the same at 120. Riley Keenan bounced back from a semifinal loss to take third at 182.

Cannon Falls has just three events remaining before the section tournaments. On Thursday, the Bombers will head to St. Croix Lutheran for a triangular along with St. Paul Harding. On Saturday, Cannon Falls will host a 10-team invitational that will feature Hastings, Kenyon-Wanamingo and Northfield among others. The Bombers then close the regular season on Thursday, Feb. 6, at Goodhue.