The New Richmond, Somerset and St. Croix Central dance teams have all qualified to compete at the state level.

All three teams qualified with outstanding performances at the Wisconsin Association of Cheer/Pom Coaches Western Regional Championships held Saturday at Hudson High School.

The three local teams will compete at the WACPC State Championships this Saturday at the La Crosse Civic Center in La Crosse.

New Richmond

The Tiger dance team had a big weekend, winning the Division 2 regional championship in both the kick and pom divisions.

“Two of our soloists, Maddie Gess and Bella Deschene, also earned an All-State qualification. They will be competing at state to make it on to the All-State team,” said Tiger coach Brooke Jenderny.

Jenderny praised the dedication the athletes had in putting their best performances on before the judges.

“We stayed focused on one goal for the whole day: working together to do what we love, share our passion for dance with the world. I think we did just that. I am so proud of the work that this team put in,” she said.

Somerset

The Somerset dance team won the Division 3 regional championship in the kick division and took second place in the hip hop division, with both of those finishes qualifying for state. Somerset’s Lauren Young was also an all-state finalist with her solo and she will compete as an individual at the state meet on Saturday.

Somerset coach Kacie Larkowski said the team had two of its best performances of the season on Saturday.

“The girls really supported each other and I think that’s one of the reasons things went so well. They were dancing not just to try and go to state, but they were putting it all on the floor for each other. It was incredible to see how supporting each other and being there for each other showed on the floor,” she said.

St. Croix Central

The Central dance team advanced to state in the pom and jazz divisions. The Panthers placed second in the pom division and third in the jazz division, which earned both routines trips to state. Two Central soloists competed for all-state, Emma Knospe and Scout Lindquist, with Knospe making it to state.

“The team worked so hard the last couple of weeks making changes and improvements to each routine. The girls went into the regional competition feeling confident in their routines and they enjoyed the whole experience,” said Central coach Becky Dillon.”It was a tough competition and we could not be more proud of this team.”