Andrew Bourgoine has been selected as the new coach for the boys soccer team at Park High School. He will be taking over for Jason Arnebeck, who resigned his post last fall.

"It is always special when you have a Park graduate come back to lead your program. Andrew's experience as both a player and coach, combined with his ability to develop relationships with the players and community, make him a perfect fit for this program," Park's Activities Director Phil Kuemmel said in a press release. "His purpose as a coach includes instilling values such as hard work, perseverance, and respect, which will help Park's student-athletes in both soccer and life."

Bourgoine is no stranger to Park athletics, as he already served as assistant coach during Arnebeck's tenure. Last season he served as interim co-head coach for the Wolfpack. Andrew has also coached for the Cottage Grove United soccer club.

Arnebeck had served as the head coach of the boy's soccer program since 2007 and during that time managed to accumulate a total of 94 wins. He was selected as Section Coach of the Year two times during his tenure at Park and currently serves as the Past President of the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association.

"Coach Arnebeck brought renewed enthusiasm and success to our boys soccer program. He helped change the culture of Park soccer," Kuemmel said. "Jason's teams have consistently competed near the top of the conference and section for many years. I appreciate all that he has done for our student-athletes."