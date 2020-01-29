The Wildcats made a late first-half run to go up by 10 points at the half. In the second, the Wildcats really turned up the pressure defensively. Goodhue head coach Josh Wieme said to foul only three times in the second half was a big reason why the Wildcats were able to pull away.

Elissa Lodermeier led the Wildcats with 19 points. Arianna Thomforde had 17 points and three 3-pointers.

"Against a 6'4 post, (Lodermeier and Thomforde) were able to penetrate their zone defense and create openings for our team," Wieme said.

Hannah Gaident and Torrie Rehder each chipped in eight points.

Lake City 61, Stewartville 53

Lake City led by three points at the half, but consistently led by as much as 10 in the second half in a 61-53 win.

Tiger Grace Bany led a balanced scoring attack with 17 points. Lilly Meicnke had 14 points. Natalie Bremer scored 13 points and Mya Shones added 10 points.

Z-M 65, Chatfield 53

Zumbrota-Mazeppa broke out for 35 points in the first half, then followed up with a 30-point second in a 65-53 win.

"Tonight was a tough game vs a good team, Chatfield plays hard and are very well coached," said Z-M head coach Andy Bromeling. "We did a great job of attacking the basket and were rewarded by getting to the free-throw line much more. This is a huge key for us moving forward."

Ali Hunstad paced the Cougars with 27 points on three 3-pointers and had eight rebounds along with six steals. Addie Voxland scored 15 points and had five rebounds. Jakalyn Arendt had seven points and four blocks. Sarah Mensink contributed six points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals.

Monday

Belle Freeberg led Cannon Falls past Rushford-Peterson 54-28 on Monday.

The Bombers held R-P to just 11 points in the second half after building a 30-17 lead in the first half.

Freeberg scored a game-high 24 points with four 3-pointers. Bomber Jaci Winchell had 12 points with two 3-pointers, while Makayla Bowen scored nine points. Bella Davisson added six points.

D-E 48, Z-M 37

Zumbrota-Mazeppa couldn't recover from a slow start offensively in a loss to Dover-Eyota.

The Cougars scored 15 points in the first half and trailed 22-15, but came out in the second much better.

"We had a rough first half on offense but played great defense," said Z-M head coach Andy Bromeling. "In the second half we continued to play great defense. Our offense got going and gave us a huge boost. We work extremely hard in practice and I am proud that the dedication and commitment these girls show on a daily basis is coming out in huge games like this."

Ali Hunstad led the Cougars with 18 points. Raelyn Stiller made three 3-pointers for nine points. Addie Voxland and Jakalyn Arendt each added eight points.

Area Scores:

Blooming Prairie 59, Randolph 37

Kenyon-Wanamingo 62, LeRoy-Ostrander 32